"I’m the executive producer" - Conor McGregor teases biopic starring Jared Leto in response to Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has seemingly teased a biopic of himself starring Jared Leto in response to longtime rival Nate Diaz’s jibes.

Leto recently claimed that he’d like to take the role of Conor McGregor or UFC president Dana White in a movie. Following this, McGregor extended an invitation to the Hollywood star to practice the part with him. Leto responded by accepting the offer.

Intriguingly, Leto will be seen portraying the role of Morbius in a 2022 film of the same name. Morbius is a character belonging to the superhero/supervillain genre similar to another famous Marvel Comics character, Wolverine.

Considering the variables at play, Nate Diaz took to Twitter and asserted that in a potential movie based on Conor McGregor’s life, if Leto were to play McGregor, then Wolverine could play his (Diaz’s) part. Diaz tweeted:

“Wolverine could play my part so we can see him beat Jared Letos A** that be fun right @TheNotoriousMMA”

Not one to be outdone, Conor McGregor hit back by comparing Diaz to Walter White Jr. from the popular TV series ‘Breaking Bad.’ The character, Walter White Jr., suffers from cerebral palsy. It's believed that McGregor has thereby taken a shot at Diaz’s purported slurred speech – slurred speech being a sign of cerebral palsy. McGregor tweeted:

“The kid that played Heisenbergs son in breaking bad is who will play you. Virtually identical.”

Diaz fired back by comparing McGregor to Warwick Davis, a legendary English actor. Warwick was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which is a rare form of dwarfism. Diaz tweeted:

“Then ur Warwick Davis”

In response to Diaz’s Warwick Davis comment, McGregor posted a photo of Leto in his (McGregor’s) visage. Furthermore, claiming to be the executive producer of his own biopic starring Leto, McGregor tweeted:

“I’m the executive producer. @gucci”

Dana White on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight

McGregor and Diaz clashed twice inside the octagon in welterweight bouts in 2016. Diaz won the first fight via submission, whereas McGregor won the rematch via majority decision.

Diaz is currently eager to return to the octagon, while McGregor is expected to return from his ongoing injury hiatus later this year. UFC president Dana White recently spoke to TMZ Sports regarding a possible trilogy fight between the two MMA megastars and stated:

“I wouldn’t count out a Conor/Nate 3…Listen, I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again...He’s chomping at the bit to come back (McGregor). Realistically, when you look at everything that he’s got going on right now with coming back, and other things that need to be done to get ready to prepare again, it’s probably early fall.”

