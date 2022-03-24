"Let's do it" - Jared Leto agrees to Conor McGregor's offer of practicing the Irishman's portrayal together

Academy Award winner Jared Leto has accepted Conor McGregor's offer to practice together if ever the actor is called upon to portray the Irishman in a biopic.

McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. He has been recuperating and is eyeing a comeback around September 2022.

Leto said last week during a promo pitstop for his new Apple TV+ mini-series WeCrashed that he’d relish the chance to play McGregor or, for that matter, UFC president Dana White. However, he did express some concerns about portraying 'Notorious' due to his age but said that CGI might help him look young.

'Notorious' took to Twitter when he heard the news and wrote:

"Jared Leto, I invite you to come and practice the part with me!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA



irishcentral.com/culture/entert… Jared Leto, I invite you to come and practice the part with me! @jaredleto Jared Leto, I invite you to come and practice the part with me! @jaredleto irishcentral.com/culture/entert…

Leto responded to McGregor's offer:

"Let's do it"

Furthermore, Leto stated that if CGI does not work for the McGregor portrayal, he’d be happy to bring Dana White to life. As of now, a movie about the Irishman or White isn’t in the works, though it sounds like a potential winner.

Khamzat Chimaev has supported the idea of Conor McGregor getting the Kamaru Usman title fight before he does

Khamzat Chimaev won’t be too upset if the UFC opts to give Conor McGregor a welterweight title shot before him.

Former UFC two-division champion McGregor recently stated he’s eyeing a clash with 170 lb titleholder Kamaru Usman upon his return to competition this year, an idea that Dana White hasn't dismissed.

Although Usman laughed off McGregor's callout, it would undeniably be the biggest fight of his career business-wise, something Chimaev wouldn't fault 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for accepting.

On his YouTube channel, Chimaev said:

“If [McGregor] wanna be back, if he need some help then we’re here. If he wanna fight Usman, I think it maybe can happen because the guy is so famous. They can make money, good money, both. That’s why if they wanna fight, both, I think the UFC wanna make it.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments on McGregor vs. Usman below:

Before getting serious consideration for his own crack at gold, Chimaev must first get past Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. He fully expects to be next in line for a title shot with a win, unless he’s passed up for Conor McGregor.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak