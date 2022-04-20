Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman makes more sense than any other fight at 170lbs, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes that a fight between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman makes the most sense for the 170lbs division.

Speaking in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed the inevitable return of 'Notorious'. He believes the Irishman would look to right his wrongs against Dustin Poirier in a fourth bout or make a sensational move for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and his welterweight title.

Here's what the former title contender had to say about a potential bout between McGregor and Usman:

"Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman makes more sense than any other fight at 170. Of the terrible options we have, if you take the sport's biggest star, in a weight class that's not his, and you're gonna declare to the world that it is now, he got bigger in his time off! This is where he belongs! Don't forget he fought here three times, he's 2-1. However, they're gonna package it, give him the godd**n title fight."

'The American Gangster' does raise an interesting point. Usman has beaten almost everyone in his division and has been undefeated since making his UFC debut in 2015. The Nigerian-born champion holds five consecutive title defenses and currently ranks as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

This begs the question: Will 'The Nigerian Nightmare' wait for prospect Khamzat Chimaev, who may still need to first overcome Colby Covington? Another option seems more enticing – a headline fight against the returning Irishman in what is sure to be his biggest payday.

Does Conor McGregor have a chance against Kamaru Usman?

McGregor has made it clear he has eyes on a third title. Much like Henry Cejudo, he is looking to become the first UFC fighter to win a belt in three different weight classes.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion has fought three times at 170lbs, defeating both Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone. 'Notorious' has shown that if he wants a fight, he is willing to change weight classes to do it.

While the move seems risky, Sonnen thinks there's a plan behind McGregor's call-out of Usman:

"There is something that Conor sees within Usman, Conor's got a damn good fight IQ in this sport... there is something that Conor McGregor sees that he thinks he can expose in Kamaru Usman."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

Looking at the recent form of both fighters, the odds will be heavily stacked against the UFC's greatest-ever star should this fight take place. The task may seem impossible given Kamaru Usman's record in the promotion, but Conor McGregor has proved doubters wrong before.

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

