"Conor was the perfect storm" - Dana White hails Conor McGregor as one of the unicorns of the sport 

Dana White recently lauded Conor McGregor for being the perfect package. According to the UFC boss, McGregor brought in a rare mix of fighting talent and marketing ability.

White believes that even fighters who are close to what McGregor is emerge once every six or seven years. Having spent years building the largest MMA promotion in the world, White has learnt that not every fighter can market themselves the way 'The Notorious' did. The 52-year-old recently said on an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast:

"That's why Conor was the perfect storm, man. He could market himself, people loved him. He had that 'It factor' and he could fight. So you know, it's very rare. It's a fucking unicorn. Maybe if you are lucky, you can find a guy like Conor once every six or seven years. And maybe not to that level but even if it's close to him it's a home run. What I have learned in the business is, you can't expect that fro everybody."

Watch Dana White's appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast below:

White also opined that no amount of media training can help a fighter market himself if he doesn't possess the skillset naturally. However, the UFC president doesn't think a fighter needs to worry about building his own image and should leave it to the promotion.

Charles Oliveira is open to giving Conor McGregor a title shot on his return

Conor McGregor has been out of action since July last year after breaking his leg at UFC 264. However, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn't opposed to the idea of the number nine-ranked McGregor getting a title shot on his return.

After McGregor issued a callout to Oliveira, 'Do Bronx' expressed interest in the bout with or without his title on the line. The Brazilian told Sherdog.com (quotes translated by Sherdog.com):

"Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let's make it happen. I'm waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I'll be ready.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

Oliveira is set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje in May. If the Brazilian retains his title, a lucrative fight against McGregor could be on the cards.

