"Stick to fighting in the cage and stop talking in the streets" - Corey Anderson blasts Colby Covington for his keyboard warrior antics

Corey Anderson has sounded off on Colby Covington for his relentless trash talk.

Earlier this week, Covington was left with a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist after an alleged attack by fellow UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. The incident transpired just days after Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision in their welterweight bout at UFC 272 on March 5th.

Masvidal was subsequently charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He was held on a $15,000 bond and released after posting bail. ‘Gamebred’ has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to make a court appearance on April 21st.

The consensus is that Covington’s extremely personal remarks against Jorge Masvidal, particularly regarding his children, provoked the attack. Similarly, former UFC heavyweight champion, Brazil’s Fabricio Werdum, attacked Covington in 2017. Werdum threw a boomerang at 'Chaos' as he'd labeled Brazil a "dump" and referred to Brazilians as "filthy animals."

Additionally, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his manager Ali Abdelaziz got into an altercation with Covington at a Las Vegas casino in 2019 after several months of trash talk between Usman and ‘Chaos’.

Colby Covington chose to involve the police after all three aforementioned altercations. On that note, Corey Anderson has jibed at the California native for crossing the line with his trash talk and then calling the police when he’s confronted for the said trash talk. Anderson tweeted:

“Colby is the keyboard warriors 'goat'! Only fighter I know that will talk that much trash on camera but runs to hide and call the cops each time he's confronted.... that's the THIRD time! Just stick to fighting in the cage and stop talking in the streets. #Covington #masvidal”

Daniel Cormier believes Colby Covington is unequipped to handle a street fight situation against Jorge Masvidal

Covington boasts a storied amateur wrestling background, while Masvidal was a street fighter in his youth before entering the MMA realm. Following his loss to 'Chaos' at UFC 272, Masvidal had eerily warned that their rivalry wasn’t over yet.

Insinuating that Covington crossed the line with his trash talk against Masvidal, MMA legend Daniel Cormier has emphasized that ‘Chaos’ simply isn’t “a street guy.” On ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, Cormier stated:

"Colby Covington is not a street guy. Colby Covington is a guy that likes to talk and fight. The shtick may have crossed the line and now it's gotten him into a situation that he is not really equipped for. That is why, Ryan, he didn't have anybody in place with him to make sure that it didn't cross the line."

Watch Cormier weigh in on the altercation between Masvidal and Covington below:

