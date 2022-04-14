"I need to re-up" - Cub Swanson on his conversation with Dana White before signing potentially his last 4-fight deal with UFC

Cub Swanson has shed light upon a recent conversation he had with UFC president Dana White. Additionally, 'Killer' also opened up about his UFC future and possibly retiring from MMA.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the UFC featherweight mainstay discussed the four-fight deal he recently signed with the UFC and explained that he's focused on doing his best in his upcoming fights. Recalling his conversation with White prior to signing his latest UFC deal, Swanson stated:

“I had one fight left on my deal, and then, I just reached out to Dana and was like, ‘Hey, I need to re-up.’ So, I’m definitely coming closer to the end of my career. I’ve been hearing that people thought that I was going to retire on the last one, and maybe a couple more, when I took my gloves off. But I took my gloves off because my hand was broken."

"But yeah, I’ve definitely got a couple more in me. And right now, I’m just kind of enjoying the ride. So, I think Dana was happy to have me re-sign and make sure that I don’t go anywhere else, that I’m staying with UFC and I’ll end up retiring here.”

Ariel Helwani proceeded to ask whether his upcoming four fights would be the last of his MMA career. Swanson replied by suggesting that he’ll probably retire after his next four fights but can’t say that for sure until he reaches the end.

‘Killer’ added that he’s 'definitely feeling like it’s the last chapter' of his MMA career. The 38-year-old noted that he’d like to ensure that he picks his next few fights well and ends his career on a good note.

He’s been working towards getting a head-start for himself in his post-retirement pursuits. Swanson highlighted that he has a lot on his plate outside of his own fighting career – that includes managing, training, and mentoring other fighters.

Watch Cub Swanson’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Cub Swanson’s legendary fight with Doo Ho Choi will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Back in December 2016, the UFC 206 event that took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, witnessed one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. The fight featured Cub Swanson going to war with Doo Ho Choi, aka ‘The Korean Superboy.’ Their featherweight bout went the three-round distance and saw Swanson win via unanimous decision.

The UFC recently confirmed that the fight will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's 'Fight Wing' during International Fight Week this July, making Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi a part of the UFC’s prestigious Hall of Fame.

Edited by wkhuff20