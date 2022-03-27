"He should probably drop down to light heavyweight" - Curtis Blaydes has a piece of advice for Chris Daukaus

At UFC Columbus, Curtis Blaydes was victorious in his main event showdown against Chris Daukaus. The veteran UFC heavyweight knocked out Daukaus in the second round and had some advice for his opponent in the post-fight press conference.

Regarded as one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC's heavyweight division, Blaydes quite respectfully stated that Daukaus should move down to light heavyweight going forward.

Blaydes even mentioned that Daukaus weighing 245 pounds doesn't mean he can compete in the heavyweight division:

"I think, honestly, no shade, he should probably drop down to light heavyweight. Just, not everyone's a heavyweight, it's okay. Just because you weigh 245, does not mean you're a heavyweight. So yeah, I think you should drop down."

Watch Curtis Blaydes' post-fight UFC Columbus press conference below:

Curtis Blaydes called out former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic after his latest win

After Curtis Blaydes' big win at UFC Columbus, he called out former UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic. During the same post-fight press conference, 'Razor' recalled his sparring sessions with Miocic a few years ago:

"We worked out together years ago back when I was not very good. He destroyed me every sparring. I have no awesome sparring stories. He was levels and levels about me."

After his knockout of Daukaus, Blaydes explained during his octagon interview why he wanted to beat Stiple Miocic, who was sitting in the front row in the audience. He called Miocic "one of the best in the world" and expressed his respect for the former two-time champion:

"I wanna be just like you, Stipe. That means I may have to beat you, but I definitely respect the hell out of you. You're one of the best in the world, best of all time in the division. I respect the hell out of you."

Watch Blaydes' call-out of Stipe Miocic at UFC Columbus below:

The last time Stipe Miocic fought in the octagon was at UFC 260 when he lost to the current UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. It remains to be seen who Miocic's return fight will be against, with a potential clash against Jon Jones for the interim title a distinct possibility.

