"It's not more satisfying because Chris doesn't have the resume of Junior dos Santos" - Curtis Blaydes breaks down his knockout of Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes claimed that his knockout of Chris Daukaus was not nearly as satisfying as his stoppage of Junior dos Santos. He feels that Daukaus doesn't have the same resume as the Brazilian.

An accomplished collegiate wrestler, 'Razor' produced a highlight-reel finish over Daukaus in the main event of UFC Columbus. The end came just 17 seconds into the second round when Blaydes dropped Daukaus with a powerful right hand and finished him off with strikes on the ground.

Although he has embraced his identity as a wrestler throughout his career, the Illinois native admitted he wanted to make a statement on Saturday and said he knew Daukaus expected him to wrestle.

In the post-fight press conference, Blaydes stated:

"It's satisfying but no... it's not more satisfying because Chris doesn't have the resume of Junior dos Santos. For me to knock out Junior dos Santos... that was everything... that's something. We wanted to win but we didn't think it'll be like that."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' post-fight press conference below:

Blaydes has certainly given the promotion something to think about. He did not attempt a single takedown against Daukaus, relying completely on a repertoire of low leg kicks and slick boxing skills.

Curtis Blaydes sees Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic as viable options after UFC Columbus

Curtis Blaydes is back to his finishing ways, and he thinks he’s ready for the next step up.

The knockout of Daukaus cemented his spot among the upper echelons of the weight class. The win was big, and Blaydes thinks it likely earned him a shot at two of the division's top dogs.

In the post-fight presser, the American said:

“A win over [Ciryl] Gane, who was on a hot streak, who was just in a title fight, a win over him should put me as the next title contender. The same thing with Stipe [Miocic]. He’s the G.O.A.T. of this heavyweight division. He honestly deserved a rematch [against Francis Ngannou] a while ago. But if he’s willing to risk it against me, and I beat him, that’s the same thing. A title shot for me would be the same thing after beating Gane or Stipe.”

Curtis Blaydes has history with Miocic but not in a rivalry kind of way. Almost a decade ago, a young 'Razor' trained with the established Miocic. However, a lot has happened since then that could make things interesting, according to Blaydes.

