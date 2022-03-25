"You can't unite outside the octagon and then be throwing punches inside" - Dan Hardy on why fighters do not seem to unite for pay dispute

Dan Hardy recently spoke about an issue related to fighter pay in the UFC.

'The Outlaw' believes it's hard for fighters to come under one roof and unite as they might eventually end up fighting inside the octagon. According to him, the sport itself is a cut-throat industry where fighters are looking to take one another's place rather than speaking out for the group. Here's what Hardy said:

"Nothing's ever gonna change if we have one person speaking out and everyone clapping and then signing behind closed doors. It's happened so many times. It's happened before I signed with the UFC, it's happened while I was in the UFC. People disppear to an office and they come out with a smile on their face, and a check in their pocket and they are saying nothing else."

It's hard for the fighters to understand the benefit of it, but it's necessary.

Hardy added:

"The sport needs to rally and it needs to stand on a level footing with one another and not think about taking one another's places. It's a very cut-throat industry. I mean that's the job in itself. it's difficult to try and have fighters unite when their job is to beat each other up. You can't unite outside the octagon and then be throwing punches inside. It's a juxtapose position. It's hard for the fighters to understand the benefit of it but it's necessary."

Dan Hardy is contemplating a return to fighting

Hardy hasn't fought since his 2012 win over Amir Sadollah in the UFC. Health issues ahead of his proposed fight against Matt Brown made him walk away from the sport. He was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition where the heart beats abnormally fast for a period of time.

However, nothing unusual about his health has been detected since. 'The Outlaw' is considering a return to fighting after a hiatus of almost a decade. He has a few opponents in mind, including Tyron Woodley. Hardy might face 'The Chosen One' in a boxing match next.

Dan Hardy has always been a fan favorite in his fighting career. Apart from that, 'The Outlaw' is considered one of the best minds as an MMA analyst. It will be interesting to see if the 39-year-old former UFC title challenger eventually makes a return to combat sports.

