"Count me in" - Dan Hooker is up for a fight against Calvin Kattar for his return to featherweight

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker is known for his willingness to fight anyone at anytime. The most recent example of this came at UFC 267 when 'The Hangman' faced Islam Makhachev in a short-notice lightweight bout. Although Hooker lost that contest, he earned a lot of praise among the MMA community for taking the challenge.

Now, the New Zealander has thrown in his name for a potential fight with Calvin Kattar. It all started when Chael Sonnen directed a query towards MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on Twitter, asking whether a fight between Kattar and Hooker was in the works.

The 31-year-old chimed in, saying he would welcome the fight.

"Count me in," wrote Dan Hooker.

Dan Hooker is planning a move down to featherweight

Dan Hooker made waves around the MMA world a few days ago when he uploaded a social media video of himself weighing in at 146 pounds.

Later, 'The Hangman' made an appearance on 'The MMA Hour' and talked about potentially moving back down to featherweight. Hooker also stated he would like his first fight back at 145 pounds to be against UFC legend Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie'.

"The number one guy I would love to get in there with would be 'The Korean Zombie'. I would love to throw down with the zombie. I don't know what people are saying so I just put it out there. Stepped on the scale, made the weight, and I feel like you just let the people decide. I feel like whoever the people wanna see me in there against will kinda convince the UFC. What everyone wants, everyone can get. But for me, it would be head and shoulders the Korean Zombie."

You can watch the full Dan Hooker interview below:

During his first UFC featherweight run, Hooker had a success rate of just 50 percent. 'The Hangman' managed to win only three out of his six fights 145-pound UFC fights.

