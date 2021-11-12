"Ace him off Khabib's shoulders" - Dan Hooker hilariously jokes about being ready to counter if Hasbulla Magomedov punched him after loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

Dan Hooker has revealed what he would have done if Hasbulla Magomedov punched him after his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

In an interview with Oscar Willis for The Mac Life, Hooker joked that he would have attacked Hasbulla if he had tried to punch him.

"When he [came] over, I was just like, If this tiny motherf****r touches me... I'm gonna ace him right off Khabib's shoulders. Like, I'm not in the mood. But I didn't. So, that was all good."

Islam Makhachev made light work of 'The Hangman' in Abu Dhabi last month. The Dagestani submitted the new Zealander via submission in the opening round of the fight.

After Makhachev's impressive win over Hooker, Hasbulla entered the octagon to celebrate the victory with his compatriot.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was in Makhachev's corner for the fight, lifted the internet sensation onto his shoulders and started walking around the octagon. The two then went over to Hooker and shared niceties with him.

Dana White met Hasbulla Magomedov at UFC 267

Hasbulla Magomedov seemingly had a great time during his visit to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267. 'Mini Khabib' met with several MMA celebrities and had fun interactions with them.

Hasbulla even shot a video with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. In it, the Russian can be seen playfully punching 'DC'.

Hasbulla Magomedov also met UFC president Dana White at UFC 267.

A few days prior to October 30, White had uploaded a video saying he was looking forward to meeting the young social media star in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports, the UFC president revealed that the video pulled huge numbers on Instagram.

"So I am going to tell you something. The video that he [Hasbulla Magomedov] sent: 'Dana White, I'm coming to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267.' So when I posted that with me on the plane saying, 'I'm coming,' it's the biggest post I've ever posted. I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram and 6.4 million people watched that video. That's f*****g crazy. It was incredible. I love the kid."

