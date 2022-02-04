Dan Hooker on Kamaru Usman's potential move up to light heavyweight - "I'll believe that one when I see it"

Dan Hooker isn't convinced Kamaru Usman was serious about his intention to move up to the light heavyweight division.

In a recent interview with GQ, Usman revealed that he contemplated climbing to the 205-pound weight class to pursue a second UFC title. Hooker was asked about what he makes of the reigning welterweight champion's comments during a conversation with James Lynch. According to the Kiwi fighter:

"That's a massive jump. Like I bumped into a few of those light heavyweights like [Alexander] Gustafsson and Glover [Teixeira]. Like, Glover is thick. Glover is built like a fire hydrant and Gustafsson is just huge and long. That's a big jump. I will believe that one when I see it."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments on Kamaru Usman below:

Hooker's teammate Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion, tested the waters in the light heavyweight division in 2020. However, 'The Last Stylebender' was quickly reminded there were weight classes for a reason when the larger Jan Blachowicz utilized his size advantage to outpoint Adesanya on the scorecards.

With that in mind, a potential move to light heavyweight would be even more difficult for Usman, given he has fought in the 170-pound division his entire career.

Like Dan Hooker, Jiri Prochazka doesn't believe Kamaru Usman could succeed in the light heavyweight division

Dan Hooker's sentiments were echoed by No.2-ranked UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka. The Czech contender believes Usman will be overwhelmed by the power and size he'd have to deal with in the 205-pound weight class. During an interview with The AllStar, Prochazka said:

"I think he will not be so quick in our division and the power too will not be on the same level like in our weight. How many kilos he have? He’s two weights under us, under light heavyweight so that will be the challenge for him and a problem. I don’t know what his weight is normally. He will beat Jan, that he said? Adesanya didn’t beat Jan and he thinks he can beat Jan? That’s a big and strong work. He’s a very big name in the fights but this is very strong division."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on Kamaru Usman below:

Prochazka, of course, is the next challenger for Glover Teixeira's light heavyweight strap. 'Denisa' quickly rose through the rankings after back-to-back knockout wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

