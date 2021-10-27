Dan Hooker refuses to "discredit" Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 267 fight, says the Dagestani "deserves everything he has achieved"

After an impressive win against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, Dan Hooker will be making a quick turnaround to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on October 30.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

During media day for UFC 267, 'The Hangman' said there was no point in downplaying his opponent's skill level ahead of their main card clash.

"I never understood dicrediting an opponent's achievements leading into a fight because... when you beat them, you're just downplaying your own achievements. You know what I mean? So, I have no intention to nitpick his past or nitpick any of his achievements and kinda downplay him. That's not even how I approach it mentally."

Hooker also had some complimentary words for the 30-year-old, suggesting that Makhachev is deserving of all his accomplishments. 'The Hangman' also said he wanted to fight the Dagestani because he is considered to be one of the best fighters in the lightweight division.

"I want to fight him because he is a specialist. I want to fight him because there is so much intrigue. I want to fight him because he is considered the best grappler in the division. I want to fight the best people in the world and he is considered one of the best people in the world. That's why I wanna fight him. I don't wanna fight him because I think he's an easy target or anything like that. So yeah, [it] doesn't make sense to discredit him... He's deserved everything he's achieved. This is his party, I'm just here to spoil it."

Catch Dan Hooker's full UFC 267 media day interview:

Dan Hooker comments on Hasbulla Magomedov attending UFC 267

Dan Hooker was also asked for his thoughts on reports that internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will be attending UFC 267 to support his opponent Islam Makhachev.

'The Hangman' humorously responded to the query, saying Hasbulla had "picked the losing horse."

Hooker and Makhachev will collide on the main card of this weekend's unique non-pay-per-view numbered event. It will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

