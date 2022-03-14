Dan Hooker requests Twitter to help Kiwi MMA legend B.J. Bland have his passport returned from U.S. Embassy; promises to buy beer for everyone who tweets 

Dan Hooker has requested Twitter users to help Kiwi fighter B.J. Bland have his passport returned from the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand. According to Hooker, Bland has everything in place for a PFL fight this weekend with the exception of his passport.

'The Hangman' wrote on Twitter:

"We have an emergency that needs your help! NZ legend ‘BJ Bland’ has an event this weekend in @PFLMMA but his passport is stuck at the consulate. Everything’s to go, he just needs have his passport returned ASAP. God bless America @usembassynz @USAmbNZ"

Hooker also promised to buy a beer each for fans who brought this to the attention of the US embassy in New Zealand and the US ambassador Tom Udall. All fans need to do is show the UFC fighter the tweet after his bout against Arnold Allen this weekend.

B.J. Bland is a Kiwi MMA legend with a 16-10 professional record. 'Quicksand' is scheduled to face Damir Ferhatbegović this weekend at PFL Challenger Series 5. The City Kickboxing product is one of Hooker's main training partners.

Dan Hooker takes to Instagram to help teammate

Israel Adesanya also took to social media in an attempt to help Bland get his passport back.

Dan Hooker is looking to break into the featherweight title picture

Dan Hooker is coming off a first-round submission loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 last year. 'The Hangman' has gone 1-3 in his last four UFC outings. Although his losses came against elite competition, Hooker is out of the lightweight title mix for the time being.

Hooker will return to featherweight when he faces Arnold Allen on March 19 at UFC London. The perennial lightweight contender is looking to break into the title picture at 145 lbs by racking up wins against top contenders. The 32-year-old recently told ESPN MMA:

"I don't fight because I need the money, I don't fight because I need the attention, that's not why I fight. I fight for a world title and I fight and take these opportunities because it excites me, it excites me to get out there. Sitting and treading water in the lightweight division, that doesn't excite me. But moving down to the featherweight and getting a win over a top 10 fighter puts me straight back in the mix. This is not treading water."

