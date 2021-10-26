"Khabib said some wild stuff, Ali said some wild stuff" - Dan Hooker weighs in on Islam Makhachev's lack of trash talk ahead of UFC 267 clash

Dan Hooker voiced his opinion on why Islam Makhachev has been unusually quiet leading up to their scheduled lightweight bout at UFC 267.

'The Hangman' explained that Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, spoke plenty on behalf of Makhachev. He also said that trash talking is not in the Dagestani's nature.

In an interview with John Hyon Ko of SCMP MMA, Dan Hooker said:

"For the instance like, [Islam Makhachev] is not gonna say much, like Ali [Abdelaziz] will be the one saying that wild stuff because it's not like in their nature. They're like conservative Muslims and he's not gonna come out and say wild stuff. Like, Khabib said some wild stuff, Ali said some wild stuff but like Islam said nothing. So that's why I don't feel like I have to [say anything]. I'm not fighting Ali, I'm not fighting Khabib. They can say whatever they want. They can hold any opinion that they wanna hold. But [Islam Makhachev] hasn't said a thing!"

Watch the full interview below:

Dan Hooker showcased courage and perseverance after agreeing to step inside the octagon to face Islam Makhachev on four weeks' notice, just days after his victory against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

Islam Makhachev was initially booked to fight Rafael dos Anjos. 'The Hangman' stepped in almost immediately after news of the Brazilian's injury broke.

Hooker and Makhachev will compete inside the cage on October 30 at UFC 267.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

Hooker returned to the winning column at UFC 266 after suffering back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Verdict @VerdictMMA Dan Hooker was dominant 4 weeks ago against Nasrat Haqparast. #UFC267 Dan Hooker was dominant 4 weeks ago against Nasrat Haqparast.#UFC267 https://t.co/AglPEjEaPI

Ali Abdelaziz previously claimed that Dan Hooker took the fight with Islam Makhachev for payday

In a recent interview, Islam Makhachev's manager claimed that Dan Hooker took the fight with Islam Makhachev only for a payday.

The renowned manager said that Islam Makhachev dominates opponents for 'every second of his fights' and that Hooker can only win with a lucky punch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“Much respect to Hooker, they can say whatever they want," said Abdelaziz. "He’s showing up for a payday, and I respect Hooker a lot. He’s a nice guy... But he can say whatever he wants... he’s getting paid to show up. The only way he can win is a lucky punch. Islam beats people every second of a fight. Islam is never vulnerable in a fight. People are going to say, ‘Oh, he’s boring, he’s this, he’s that.’ They said this about Khabib for a long time..."

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Utathya Ghosh