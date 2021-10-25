Dan Hooker shares what it is like to be called the new 'BMF' of the UFC; says he will fight anytime as long as medically cleared

Dan Hooker recently responded to fans branding him the 'BMF' of UFC.

Fans around the world have been rooting for 'The Hangman' like never before. Dan Hooker forced the New Zealand embassy to grant him a U.S. visa for UFC 266 and flew to the U.S. just 14 hours before making weight. Despite that, he still managed to win the bout against Nasrat Haqparast.

As if that wasn't enough, Hooker then accepted a five-round bout against Islam Makhachev on just four-weeks' notice. Makhachev is being touted as the future of the lightweight division of the UFC. Hooker accepted the fight despite not having his coaches, his gym or his team at his disposal.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hooker revealed what it felt like to be called the 'BMF' of the UFC. Hooker said:

"I don't know. I mean, I mean I'm just doing me as I'm not um... yeah I am not trying to put on a show. I am not trying to um... people would be able to see right through it. People would be able to see right through it. Islam could come out and call the bluff and say oh look I approached the UFC and he came back for five rounds and he turned it down, they know that that's not gonna happen. They know that's not me um... It's just who I am. It's just the way that I approach the sport, the way that I've always approached the sport. Yeah, it's not it's not like difficult at all."

Dan Hooker mentioned that there are two massive lightweight fights this year for which he doesn't want anything to go wrong. However, 'The Hangman' also confirmed that he would step in if needed provided he is medically cleared by a state commission:

"We'll see what happens after this, we'll go out there get the job done.There are two massive lightweight fights before the end of the year. Knock on wood, something you know you don't want something to go wrong but I'll put my hand up. That's um... that's all me, that's all me. I'll get back in there as long as I'm- as long as I can be medically cleared by a state commission to fight, I will fight."

Dan Hooker to square off with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

Dan Hooker agreed to fight Islam Makhachev barely a week after beating Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. The bout is set to take place at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on October 30. Makhachev's original opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

Makhachev is on an eight-fight win streak. He won his first-ever UFC main event by submitting Thiago Moises in July.

The main event of UFC 267 will be a light heavyweight fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. A fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title is also on the cards.

