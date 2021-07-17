Statistics show that Islam Makhachev is the hardest to hit fighter in UFC history by a long margin

As per official UFC records, Islam Makhachev has the lowest number of significant strikes absorbed per minute at 0.77. No other fighter with more than five fights inside the octagon has a career average of under 1.00. The second name on the list is Pete Spratt, who has an average of 1.04 strikes absorbed per minute.

Effectively, what this means is that Islam Makhachev has absorbed less than one significant strike per minute across his nine UFC fights. While the Dagestanis are known for their wrestling and grappling prowess, it would appear that Islam Makhachev has an incredible understanding of evading incoming strikes.

This record officially makes him the hardest to hit fighter in UFC history.

In a recent tweet made by MMA By The Numbers, it was revealed that Islam Makhachev has the third-highest takedown accuracy amongst UFC fighters with more than 25 takedowns attempted.

Highest takedown accuracy with 25+ attempts in UFC history (with # of attempts):



1 G St-Pierre - 73.8% (122)

2 B Fabinski - 70.6% (34)

3 I Makhachev - 69.0% (29)

4 D Brandao - 68.0% (25)

5 J Scoggins - 63.9% (36)

6 V Shevchenko - 63.6% (55)#UFCVegas31 — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) July 16, 2021

In both records, Makhachev comfortably edged out his fellow Dagestani and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Here's how Islam Makhachev stacks up to longtime trainer partner, now coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov 📊 #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/cFpOssu9Q3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2021

Islam Makhachev faces Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Moises Weigh-in

Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Islam Makhachev has long been touted by many as the next lightweight kingpin. While Makhachev is yet to make his way into the top five, he is convinced that everyone in the division is running scared, avoiding a fight with him.

Thiago Moises is an up-and-coming Brazilian lightweight contender who knows just how tough an opponent Islam Makhachev is. The fight has all the makings of a high-level martial arts chess match, given the prowess of both these men on the ground.

Thiago Moises is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who will look to dominate the scrambles and grappling exchanges. Islam Makhachev will bring his famous Dagestani chain wrestling to the octagon. Both fighters also have heavy hands that could surprise the other.

The two lightweights clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on July 17, 2021.

