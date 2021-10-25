"Massive FU to the fans, FU to the UFC" - Dan Hooker weighs in on Paulo Costa's weight cut debacle 

Dan Hooker has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Paulo Costa's weight issues at UFC Vegas 41.

Costa, who has competed throughout his professional career at middleweight, revealed during fight week that he would not be able to make the 186-pound weight limit.

Later, Costa and his opponent Marvin Vettori were part of a joint interview with Brett Okamoto. During that time, the two fighters agreed to a catchweight bout at 195 pounds.

However, the fight was eventually scheduled at 205 pounds by the UFC.

Speaking in a recent interview on Submission Radio, Dan Hooker slammed the Brazilian for the entire weight debacle. 'The Hangman' said Costa's antics before the main event clash were disrespectful towards Vettori, the fans and the UFC.

"It's a matter of respect. Like, I show up on weight as a respect for, you know, my opponent, as a respect for my gym, as a respect for, you know, representing who I represent. It's a sign of respect to the fans. It's a sign of respect to the promotion. It's absolutely everything... Him [Paulo Costa] coming out like that, it's just a massive FU to the fans, FU to the UFC, FU to his opponent. So, it is what it is."

Catch Dan Hooker's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Dan Hooker is looking to earn a title shot with a win over Islam Makhachev

ESPN MMA @espnmma Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN .Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. https://t.co/BvaMJO7TwM

Dan Hooker made an appearance at the media day for UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori. During his time on the mic, 'The Hangman' said that he is looking to put himself in the title picture with a win over Islam Makhachev, who he's scheduled to face on the UFC 267 main card this weekend.

“Without a doubt, [with a win], you put yourself in that title picture. You’re like one in a two-man conversation. It’s here after this fight and then it’s the [Justin] Gaethje-[Michael] Chandler winner. It’s like, how the title fight plays out, it’s like, well, if Oliveira wins and Chandler wins then do we really want to see that again? A lot of different things can happen. But yeah, you’re one of two guys that could get a title shot from this. Of course, it’s a very real possibility.”

Catch Hooker's interview at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Costa media day below:

