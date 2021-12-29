"He's lapping these guys now" - Dana White on who he believes is the best fighter in the world right now

UFC president Dana White recently revealed who he believes is the best fighter in the world right now.

While appearing on a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Dana White discussed various topics with Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout.

Near the end of their conversation, Teddy Atlas asked White who he believes is currently the best fighter in the promotion. The UFC president stated the following:

"Right now, I think Kamaru Usman is the powerful pound best fighter in the world. What this guy has done and what he has accomplished over the last couple of years is amazing. He is on his second run here. He is on a lap, he is lapping these guys. He has beating them all twice... So, right now he is the powerful pound best in the world."

Watch the full interview with Dana White below:

Kamaru Usman is the current UFC welterweight champion. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently on a 14 fight winning streak and has won three of his last five fights by knockout. His next opponent and fight date has yet to be revealed.

Dana White confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov is still retired

Dana White has once again confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is done competing and will not face Charles Oliveira. Many were hoping to see 'The Eagle' return for one more bout against 'Do Bronx', but it seems that fight isn't on the table.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, White stated that Khabib does not have the desire or excitement to compete in the octagon. The main reason being the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

"People were hitting me up on social media that you got to take another run at Khabib. I mean Khabib is done. He just started his own deal [Eagle Fighting Championship] now. He is out there doing his thing. I do not think he wants to fight anymore for sure. And I think you know losing his dad, he sort of lost his desire and excitement to fight. I think his dad was his driving force, telling him let's do this, let us do that. Now that that's gone, I don't think that he will fight again."

Watch the full interview with Dana White on ESPN MMA below:

In the main event of UFC 269, Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight title. 'Do Bronx' is riding a 10 fight winning streak and is expected to face Justin Gaethje in his next octagon outing.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, an official fight date for his bout with 'The Highlight' has yet to be revealed.

Edited by Josh Evanoff