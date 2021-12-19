"We'll do it" - Dana White claims the UFC will book Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz if they're willing to fight each other

UFC President Dana White has admitted that he is ready to book Dustin Poirier in a fight against Nate Diaz.

During the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference, Dana White claimed that if Poirier and Diaz showcase a mutual interest in fighting one another then the UFC will go ahead and book it.

The UFC president also added that if fans are willing to see Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz finally cross paths inside the octagon, the promotion will also consider this factor and book the fight.

"Listen, if that's the fight they want, the fans wanna see, we'll do it," said Dana White.

The two men have traded shots at each other on social media, most notably after Poirier's latest loss at UFC 269 to Charles Oliveira.

After 'The Diamond' failed to capture the UFC lightweight title once again, Diaz mocked Poirier for his latest loss on Twitter.

In another recent tweet, Nate Diaz also suggested that the UFC seemingly doesn't want to pay him for a fight against Dustin Poirier.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck



Check out the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference here:

Dustin Poirier has admitted that he doesn't want to cut down to 155 again

In the aftermath of UFC 269, Dustin Poirier stated that he isn't willing to cut down to 155 and suggested that his days in the lightweight division are over.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier remained unsure of what the future has in store for him after going 0-2 in UFC lightweight title fights.

“I don’t know if I wanna make that cut again. I might never fight at 155 pounds again. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I don’t know the future,” said Dustin Poirier.

Check out Dustin Poirier's interview on the MMA Hour:

In a recent tweet, 'The Diamond' also suggested that a fight against Nate Diaz couldn't be booked for the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022, UFC 270. However, Poirier is willing to get the fight booked for UFC 271 instead.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were originally set to fight in 2018 at the UFC 230 pay-per-view. However, the fight never occurred and was eventually canceled.

Diaz himself has been competing in the welterweight division and hasn't fought as a lightweight since 2015. Hence, it makes complete sense for the UFC to book Poirier in a fight against Diaz at 170.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim