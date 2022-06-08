"That's hilarious" - Dana White dismisses Ariel Helwani's supposed claim of Vera vs. Cruz fight card happening in Boston

UFC president Dana White and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani have had a bad relationship since UFC 199. There, Helwani went against the UFC's request and broke the news of Brock Lesnar's return at UFC 200. The Canadian-American was banned from having UFC credentials and attending the events live.

Fast forward to now, and White has fired some shots at the MMA journalist for apparently being wrong about the location of the rumored fight between Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz. Helwani reported that the UFC is targeting the event for Boston, but the UFC president quickly turned down those rumors.

Helwani is usually spot on with his reporting, but he might be wrong on this one. During an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White turned down the Boston rumors and added some extra spice to his response by saying:

"In Boston? No. How would Ariel Helwani know where we're going? That's hilarious."

With the bantamweight division incredibly stacked, it's nice to see the division continuing to move at a fast pace. T.J. Dillashaw, Jose Aldo, and Petr Yan are trying to figure out who's next for the title shot, while Cruz or Vera will be in the conversation soon. Safe to say, current champion Aljamain Sterling has a massive target on his back.

Watch the full interview with Dana White below:

Dana White confirms Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz is in the works

Although the location is not official, it's hard to argue against Vera vs. Cruz being an exciting bout. 'Chito' has looked phenomenal during his three-fight win streak, and he's continuing to improve. Meanwhile, Cruz has won two in a row and has shown no signs of slowing down. During the same interview, the UFC president confirmed the fight by saying:

"Chito Cruz is definitely being worked on."

Wherever the fight happens, Vera vs. Cruz is the fight to make. Both fighters have gone back-and-forth with trash talk about why they haven't fought yet. 'Chito' claims he was being avoided because he's dangerous. However, 'The Dominator' said he denied the fight in the past because he wanted opponents ranked higher than him. Now that the Ecuador native is ranked higher, it's time for these two to scrap.

