"Might be the first death in MMA" - Dana White on how Amanda Nunes would do against the level of opponents Kayla Harrison has fought so far

Dana White has given his take on the hype surrounding Kayla Harrison.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole, White claimed Harrison, a two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) women's lightweight champion, hasn't fought any top opponents. With that in mind, he doesn't believe she can be compared to the UFC's No.1 women's pound-for-pound fighter Amanda Nunes.

The UFC president added that Nunes would have it extremely easy against the PFL opponents Kayla Harrison has faced so far.

"Kayla Harrison hasn’t fought anybody yet. She hasn’t fought anybody. Let me put Amanda Nunes in with the girls that she's fought, might be the first death in MMA, okay? And listen, I like her. I got nothing against her. But come on, let’s be honest."

Amanda Nunes is both the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion right now. She is currently on a 12-fight winning streak that stretches way back to March 2015.

The 'Lioness' is the only UFC fighter, male or female, to successfully defend two belts whilst actively holding both. She has defended the 135-pound title five times so far and the 145-pound championship twice.

Kayla Harrison is undefeated in her 12-fight professional MMA career so far

Kayla Harrison is 12-0 in her MMA career. She has won the PFL women's lightweight tournament twice, in 2019 and 2021. In doing so, she's claimed two $1 million cash prizes.

Harrison is currently a free agent. She last fought Taylor Guardado at the PFL 10 event. In the 155-pound final, she won via second-round armbar. It was her last contracted appearance for the PFL.

Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo for the United States. She triumphed in the 78kg category at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 games.

Harrison only made her professional MMA debut in June 2018. In less than four years, she has already developed into one of the best women's pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Harrison has fought entirely in the lightweight division in the PFL promotion. Her only featherweight bout came under the promotional banner of Invicta FC last November.

