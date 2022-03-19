"He didn't have a bad run" - Dana White weighs in on Greg Hardy's release from the UFC

In a recent interview, Dana White shared his thoughts on Greg Hardy's recent release from the promotion, acknowledging the heavyweight's efforts in the process.

'Prince of War' was in the UFC from 2019 to 2022 before fighting out his contract and leaving the company. The former NFL star is a member of American Top Team, a place that managed to mold him into an athletic, heavy-hitting contender.

Responding to Greg Hardy's dismissal, Dana White had some positive words to say to the 13-fight veteran, claiming there could be a spot for him if he performs at some lesser-known promotions.

"We'll see what he does outside of the UFC. You know, he came in here and he didn't have a bad run, he hung around here for a minute. Always a first-class guy, loved working with him and I liked the guy. Let's see what he can do in some of these smaller shows."

While it wasn't too impressive, Hardy's run in the UFC wasn't all bad, as he left the company with a record of 4-5-1, with his losses coming to high-level opponents. An accidental disqualification defeat to Allen Crowder, a close brawl with Tai Tuivasa, and a decision loss to Alexander Volkov are nothing to be ashamed of.

Check out what Dana White had to say about the situation in the video below.

Where does Greg Hardy go from here?

Similar to those who've left before him, not being a UFC fighter isn't the worst outcome in the sport of MMA. Building experience against less experienced fighters, increasing your brand, and potentially capturing a title elsewhere are all valuable aspects of the fight game.

Greg Hardy has a lot of skills that will help him thrive in the right environment. While fighting on the regional circuit to gain a little more cage time is never a bad idea, a move over to Bellator could be the ideal place for the athlete.

Using his speed and knockout power against the aging heavyweight division in Bellator could quickly push the 33-year-old into title contention. The ATT representative wouldn't look out of place and the promotion does a good job of nurturing fighters into future stars.

With the dangerous Rizvan Kuniev currently holding the heavyweight championship, alongside the recent addition of Junior Dos Santos to their roster, Eagle FC may be a place to avoid if he wants to fight his way back into the UFC.

