"PR nightmare" - Dana White on the infamous Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov bus incident 

Dana White recently recalled the bus incident between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov terming it a "PR nightmare" for the UFC.

The rivalry began after the UFC 223 media day when McGregor and his crew attacked a bus containing several fighters scheduled to compete at the event. Nurmagomedov and two of his teammates were inside the bus that day. Conor McGregor eventually turned himself in to the NYPD and was held in custody as charges were filed.

'Notorious' and 'The Eagle' headlined UFC 229 in one of the biggest bouts in the history of the sport. After submitting McGregor with a neck crank, Nurmagomedov scaled the octagon and attacked the Irishman's entourage. The Russian later apologized to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, saying he was provoked by trash-talk from outside the cage as well as the bus incident.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, White had the following to say on the incident:

"Well that [the rivalry] started with...they grabbed Artem [Lobov]...they caught him in a hallway and they f****** grabbed him and smacked him around...Conor jumped on a plane with 20 goons and came out here and that's another reason why that should never happen in an event...Conor went to f****** jail for that. Conor was sued by multiple people and for that thing [attacking the bus]... and for us it was a PR nightmare."

White also spoke about what it's been like working with McGregor, praising him for what he's done for the UFC in Europe, Australia and even the United States.

Dana White tells talkSPORT that Conor McGregor will likely return for his next fight in autumn

According to Dana White, Conor McGregor is said to be coming towards the end of his recovery after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

There have been rumors that the Irishman may fight either Nate Diaz or Poirier. Even YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been touted to take on the superstar – either in the octagon or in the boxing ring.

However, White suggested during an interview with talkSPORT that the winner of the title fight between Justin Gaethje and lightweight champion Charles Oliveira could be McGregor’s next opponent later this year:

"I’m not worried about [finding McGregor an opponent] because, first of all, Conor is not even fighting right now. He’s not back until the fall – if everything goes right. So a lot of the matchups will play out this summer and whoever wins or loses, when Conor is cleared by a doctor and ready to go, we’ll figure out who’s next.”

Conor McGregor is, himself, keen to compete again this year, but the Irishman insists he will not rush the recovery process.

