Dana White has an interesting theory on why UFC fighters don't tell people how much they really make

UFC president Dana White claims that the media attention surrounding the issue of fighter-pay in the promotion arises because nobody gets to know exactly how much the fighters are paid. According to White, everyone wants to know how much UFC fighters get paid for fights and the fact that they don't 'drives them crazy'.

In a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Dana White shared an interesting theory as to why fighters don't tell people how much they really make. White revealed that while the UFC doesn't disclose fighter salaries, the fighters are allowed to let people know how much they make for every fight.

They choose not to, however, because if their salaries were made public, everyone would start 'hitting them up', asking for money, claimed White. The UFC supremo also alluded that the promotion pays fighters adequately. He went on to say that fighters are comfortable with the apparently false narrative that they are not paid enough so that people don't try to borrow money from them.

"The problem is that we don't tell anybody what we pay everybody. That's what drives everybody crazy. It drives them f***ing crazy. They want to know so bad. Now, the fighters can tell people what they make. You notice they don't? None of them came out and say 'I don't make any money. I only made this much money for this fight. Nobody comes out, they don't want anybody knowing what they make for the fight...It's not a ploy to get more money. When your numbers come out publically, it's a sh*tshow. Everybody's hitting you up for money. Now all these guys think they don't get paid, they don't get any money so nobody's going to be trying to borrow any money off you," Dana White said.

Catch Dana White's full interview below:

Dana White claims UFC preliminary card fighter got paid way more than former boxing world-champ

On the same podcast, Dana White revealed that the UFC paid a fighter $750,000 for competing in the preliminary card of the recently concluded UFC 268 pay-per-view. To put it in context, White cited the example of former world champion boxer Badou Jack who made only $75K for fighting this weekend.

MMALover @MmaLover @jedigoodman That whole comment by @danawhite is basically saying I think all u MMA fans are dumb as shit & I’ll say the stupidest comment ever cause you people will believe it. If he thinks 750k is the norm for avg prelim fighters do some research on fighter pay it’s public info. He’s a liar @jedigoodman That whole comment by @danawhite is basically saying I think all u MMA fans are dumb as shit & I’ll say the stupidest comment ever cause you people will believe it. If he thinks 750k is the norm for avg prelim fighters do some research on fighter pay it’s public info. He’s a liar

"You know this kid [Badou] Jack, former world champion. He's Fighting this weekend in the middle east, and he's making $75k, okay?. A guy who's on the prelims, never been a world champion, and I won't mention his name, is making $750,000," White said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik