Dana White claims a prelim UFC fighter made $750K compared to a former world champion boxer making $75K

UFC president Dana White revealed in a podcast that a UFC fighter made $750,000 to fight in the preliminary card of the recently concluded UFC 268 event.

In the podcast Pardon My Take, Dana White was asked to reveal a payout of any fighter fighting at a pay-per-view event.

Keeping the fighter's identity discreet, he replied:

"You know this kid [Badou] Jack, former world champion. He's Fighting this weekend in the middle east, and he's making $75k, okay?. A guy who's on the prelims, never been a world champion, and I won't mention his name, is making $750,000."

Dana White has been heavily criticized by the combat sports community for not paying UFC fighters their deserved worth.

Popular figures like Jake Paul have publicly come up and bashed White in regards to fighter pay in the past.

BroBible @BroBible Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more... Fuck Dana White” Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more... Fuck Dana White” https://t.co/qqoK4Bcvbl

The pay in UFC is often compared to that in boxing. The debate manifested many crossover events such as the super-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in 2017, where the Irishman went over to the boxing ring to face one of the greatest boxers of this era.

'The Notorious' also received his biggest payout on the day, surpassing his prior UFC purses by a long shot. The reported amount was estimated to be around $100 million.

Ariel Helwani claimed that Dana White was referring to Michael Chandler while revealing the purse

Popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani replied below the Twitter clip from the podcast and claimed that Dana White was talking about Michael Chandler.

Although Chandler kicked off the main card vs. Justin Gaethje and didn't fight on the preliminary card, Helwani asserted that White was trying to trick the podcasters who were supposedly not aware of the difference.

"He’s talking about Chandler," claimed Ariel Helwani. "Yeah. I know [he fought on the main card]. That’s the rub. He probably meant undercard and knew they wouldn’t know the difference...And yes I know Chandler wasn’t on the undercard either. Don’t make me make sense of this. But that’s 100% who he’s talking about"

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @celticfigz @jedigoodman Yeah. I know. That’s the rub. He probably meant undercard and knew they wouldn’t know the difference @celticfigz @jedigoodman Yeah. I know. That’s the rub. He probably meant undercard and knew they wouldn’t know the difference

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @celticfigz @jedigoodman And yes I know Chandler wasn’t on the undercard either. Don’t make me make sense of this. But that’s 100% who he’s talking about @celticfigz @jedigoodman And yes I know Chandler wasn’t on the undercard either. Don’t make me make sense of this. But that’s 100% who he’s talking about

