"I’m never completely closed off to anything" - Dana White leaves the door open for the Jake Paul - Conor McGregor fight

Dana White has seemingly left the door open for a potential fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. Paul has time and again challenged McGregor to a boxing match since 2020. He’s currently lobbying for an MMA bout in the UFC against McGregor.

Dana White has now spoken to Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul on the latter’s Impaulsive podcast, notably addressing a possible fight between ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Notorious’.

Upon being questioned on whether a Paul-McGregor fight could be in the works, White stated:

“Probably not, though,” In response to being asked if he’s completely closed off to it, White said, “I’m never completely closed off to anything. I used to say that about, you know, things. But I don’t say that anymore ‘cause you never know. You never know what could happen.”

The younger Paul has consistently criticized Dana White over issues like fighter pay and healthcare for UFC athletes. White, too, has directed several jibes at Paul. That said, the UFC head honcho has clarified that he doesn’t hate Paul and understands that he’s simply a young man trying to make money.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



youtu.be/UycLZUh7Mhc DANA WHITE DISS TRACK OUT NOW DANA WHITE DISS TRACK OUT NOWyoutu.be/UycLZUh7Mhc

White explained that the UFC focuses on featuring the best fighters in the world facing one another. He admitted that there is a market for celebrity fights, such as those that the Paul brothers compete in. On that note, White indicated that he wouldn’t shut down the idea of the Paul brothers competing in the UFC either.

Nevertheless, White suggested that a fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor is unlikely to materialize, as the 6’1” Paul is much bigger than the 5’9” McGregor. Paul generally competes in cruiserweight (190-pound) boxing bouts, whereas ‘The Notorious’ has lately been competing in lightweight (155-pound) MMA bouts.

White claimed that perhaps Paul could cut weight for a welterweight (170-pound) MMA bout and McGregor could move up to meet him there, which would still be a tough task for both fighters.

Check out Dana White’s appearance on Impaulsive in the video below:

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reveals the conditions for a fight against Jake Paul

'The Problem Child' has expressed interest in facing former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next. The fight hasn't been finalized yet, but it's believed that Paul's likely to return this summer.

Meanwhile, Chavez revealed that he’s open to fighting Jake Paul, provided that the fight purse is split 50/50 between them. Speaking to Fightnews.com, Chavez said:

"They offered me one to three million dollars, plus pay-per-view. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight."

Check out the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has confirmed he is now in negotiations with Jake Paul: "They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight." [@FightNews] Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has confirmed he is now in negotiations with Jake Paul: "They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight." [@FightNews]

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by David Andrew