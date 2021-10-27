"I wish him the best" - Dana White reacts to Mike Perry signing with BKFC after UFC contract expired

UFC president Dana White is wishing 'Platinum' Mike Perry good fortune in his future endeavors.

During the Contender Series press conference, White was asked to comment on Perry's move to Bareknuckle FC (BKFC). The UFC boss had nothing but good things to say about the former welterweight stalwart. White said:

"Mike Perry is a fun fighter. I mean, he's had so many fun fights here and I wish him the best."

White also confirmed Perry's contract had expired and he wasn't released. Earlier today, the 30-year-old veteran announced that he's moving on from cage fighting to pursue a career in bare-knuckle boxing. In a press conference, Perry said:

“Let’s skip all the formalities! This sport is evolving, and I am here to strike fear into the hearts of my competitors! I plan to intimidate the world when I show what a truly skilled combat specialist is capable of with his bare hands. I will dismantle the opposition and reach the glory I have longed for my entire life. I will be crowned King of the streets and King of combat sports! They will make me a Platinum Crown and carry me on the bloody backs of my defeated rivals! I am here to go straight to the top and make anyone think twice about entering my world! BKFC is my world!” (H/T MMA Junkie)

Perry was once regarded as a future star in the UFC but has lost four of his last five outings in the octagon. His tenure lasted for 15 fights over five years. He boasts notable wins over Paul Felder, Jake Ellenberger, Alex Oliveira and Mickey Gall.

BKFC president David Feldman is thrilled to have Mike Perry

BKFC president David Feldman has expressed his enthusiasm for acquiring Mike Perry. An all-action fighter inside the cage, Perry has gained the adoration of many fans by putting on entertaining contests.

Perry will be the latest ex-UFC fighter to test the waters at BKFC. In recent years, several former UFC fighters have signed with the promotion, including Paige VanZant, Chris Leben, Hector Lombard, Rachael Ostovich, and Chad Mendes.

