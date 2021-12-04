"He's an absolute savage" - Dana White says he does not blame Nate Diaz for not wanting to fight 'murderer' Khamzat Chimaev 

UFC president Dana White has stated that he does not blame Nate Diaz, or any other UFC welterweight, for turning down a fight with rising contender Khamzat Chimaev.

After Chimaev's recent win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267, Dana White fueled speculation surrounding a potential matchup for 'Borz' against fan favorite Nate Diaz.

UFC Kenya @UFCFansKenya

#UFC268 Dana White says is 100% down with Making Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev ...Diaz has only one fight left in his contract! Dana White says is 100% down with Making Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev ...Diaz has only one fight left in his contract! #UFC268 https://t.co/gpV69g67uP

However, footage has since emerged of Nate Diaz stating that he will not fight a 'rookie,' and that Khamzat Chimaev should instead face his teammate Nick Maximov.

☘️🇮🇪McGregor’s Burner (Sus’d) @McGregorsBurned Nate Diaz really just sacrificed his friend to Khamzat Chimaev. 😂 Nate Diaz really just sacrificed his friend to Khamzat Chimaev. 😂 https://t.co/7hUyK38QHM

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White discussed the difficulties of finding an opponent for Khamzat Chimaev, but also noted that he does not blame any of the 170lb division for turning down the fight.

"Listen man, Khamzat is a straight murderer. He's a killer. He's an absolute savage. And I don't blame anybody for not wanting to fight Khamzat Chimaev... Everybody in this business, everybody in this company, is here because they belong here. There are no real rookies per se here, there are guys with more experience and some guys with some less experience. Khamzat Chimaev is one of those guys that's, you know, willing to fight anybody. In multiple weight classes. On short notice... If it's a fight, he's in."

Who is Khamzat Chimaev likely to face next?

One fighter who has been repeatedly calling out Khamzat Chimaev is Neil Magny. 'The Haitain Sensation' has been extremely vocal in his desire to face 'Borz,' but the UFC appears to have had relatively little interest in the fight so far.

It seems more likely that Chimaev will be matched up with a top-five ranked fighter such as Leon Edwards or Gilbert Burns. Chimaev and Edwards have had several booked fights with each fall through due to Covid, and it may be time to reschedule the intriguing matchup.

With the UFC heavily rumored to be heading to London, England in March, Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev could be a perfect main/co-main event.

