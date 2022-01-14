"That's not how it works" - Dana White shuts down Henry Cejudo's title shot demand

Dana White has shut down Henry Cejudo's demands for a featherweight title shot.

Cejudo has been calling out 145-pound division titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for several months now. He is desperate to become the first three-division champion in UFC history.

Speaking to BT Sport recently, White stressed there were active contenders who have a greater claim to the title shot:

"I can tell you this. 'The Korean Zombie' has been here fighting. You know that this guy [Henry Cejudo] is retired and he's been off for how many years now? He wants to come in and fight Alexander Volkanovski? You know what I mean. You've got guys like the Zombie, Josh Emmett and Giga [Chikadze], who's fighting this weekend. They are in here and doing it three times a year and working their way up."

The UFC president then stated that a retired fighter like the former flyweight and bantamweight champion can't afford to ask for title shots:

"For Cejudo to retire and then just think that he should be able to come in and jump into any weight division and take on the champion, that's not how it works."

Cejudo also offered to step in for Max Holloway after 'Blessed' pulled out of the UFC 272 clash with Volkanovski. However, the Australian will now face 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273.

Henry Cejudo is still going after Alexander Volkanovski, who's set to fight 'The Korean Zombie' in April 2022

Henry Cejudo doesn't seem impressed with the UFC's decision to pit the No.4-ranked featherweight contender Jung against Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo took to Twitter to accuse the 33-year-old champion of evading him and choosing only easier opponents:

"Hey @alexvolkanovski, it figures you would go for the Zombie… and not the guy that would turn you into the Walking Dead."

Check out Cejudo's tweet calling out Alexander Volkanovski below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Hey @alexvolkanovski it figures you would go for the Zombie…and not the guy that would turn you into the Walking Dead. Hey @alexvolkanovski it figures you would go for the Zombie…and not the guy that would turn you into the Walking Dead.

Cejudo is the only Olympic gold medallist to win a UFC title. He holds a 16-2 record and has never fought in a featherweight contest.

