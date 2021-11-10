"It all starts with Rogan" - Dana White talks about the success of UFC's broadcast team comprising Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik

Dana White has praised Joe Rogan as being an integral part of what makes the Rogan, Cormier & Anik trio a success.

For many, many years now, Joe Rogan has been one of the primary voices of the UFC. He began his journey alongside Mike Goldberg but, nowadays, he tends to be in the booth with Jon Anik and either Daniel Cormier or Dominick Cruz.

After missing a few recent pay-per-view assignments, Joe Rogan returned to commentary for UFC 268. The show was one of the best cards of the year and took place at Madison Square Garden.

When asked about what makes the aforementioned trio work, Dana White was quick to praise his close friend.

“It all starts with Rogan. Rogan is so good and so passionate about the sport. When Rogan talks about UFC, you can tell he’s not a guy who’s just being paid to talk about this. Obviously you’ve got Cormier who is a multiple time world champion, loves the sport. When we got Anik, Anik was working with ESPN before we had a deal with ESPN. When they started covering MMA, he was an MMA guy," Dana White said.

“It’s not just some kid that went to sportscaster school and wanted to be something.”

Moving forward, it seems as if Anik, Cormier & Rogan will continue to work alongside each other on a frequent basis.

What’s next for Joe Rogan?

The overwhelming success of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast has led many to believe that he’s on borrowed time with his UFC commentary gig. However, as noted by Dana White, Rogan has the kind of passion for the sport that you just can’t manufacture.

He may not be able to keep up with some of his peers in regards to their technical analysis, but he’s an ever-present member of the mixed martial arts community and many fans take comfort in that.

Joe Rogan doesn’t need to work with the UFC in any capacity as a result of the wealth he’s gained through his podcast. Still, we can’t picture a scenario in the next few years where he’s gone completely.

