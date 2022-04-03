"They cheated" - Daniel Cormier backs Ronda Rousey after WrestleMania 38 loss to Charlotte Flair

Daniel Cormier voiced his support for Ronda Rousey in the aftermath of WrestleMania 38's Night 1.

Rousey suffered her first-ever singles match defeat against Charlotte Flair during their WWE Smackdown Women's championship match. After the fight, Cormier, who appeared to be glued to his screen during the entire broadcast, pointed out that 'Rowdy' was wronged.

Throwing his support behind his fellow UFC alum, Cormier took to Twitter to say:

"They cheated @RondaRousey!"

Check out the tweet below:

The finishing sequence came when Flair accidentally knocked WWE referee Charles Robinson unconscious with a spear. Rousey then caught the champ in an armbar, forcing Flair to tap out. Unfortunately, Robinson was still down and did not see the submission take place.

'Rowdy' attempted to wake the official up, opening herself to a big boot from the champ. Flair wasted no time covering her opponent, while Robinson got his senses back just in time to count the pinfall.

The former UFC megastar returned from a three-year hiatus in January when she won the women's Royal Rumble match. The win allowed her to secure her spot on the grandest stage in pro wrestling.

Despite his objections to the Rousey vs. Flair match, Cormier clearly enjoyed his time watching WrestleMania 38. The former double champ took to Twitter once again when WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin appeared during the main event.

Check out Cormier's tweet below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma @steveaustinBSR just worked at :20 min no holds barred match at 57 years old. Salute champ that was awesome @steveaustinBSR just worked at :20 min no holds barred match at 57 years old. Salute champ that was awesome

When Daniel Cormier and Ronda Rousey discussed their favorite WWE Superstars of all time

Ronda Rousey and Daniel Cormier have two things in common. They were both dominant UFC champions during their heyday, who happen to be lifelong WWE fans.

The two previously appeared in a joint interview to talk about all things pro wrestling. During the interaction, the UFC stars went back and forth, sharing stories about their favorite wrestlers.

Watch Daniel Cormier and Ronda Rousey talk about pro wrestling:

Cormier went with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage as his all-time favorite. Meanwhile, Rousey unsurprisingly named 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper as her childhood hero. Rousey, of course, famously paid tribute to the late Piper by wearing his signature leather jacket during her entrances.

