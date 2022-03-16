Daniel Cormier believes a win for Paddy Pimblett at UFC London would be similar to Conor McGregor winning in Ireland

Daniel Cormier believes that a win for Paddy Pimblett at the O2 Arena in London this weekend would be similar to when Conor McGregor beat Diego Brandao in Dublin over seven years ago.

Back in July 2014, in just his third UFC fight, McGregor fought and defeated Brandao in front of a capacity crowd in his home nation of Ireland. The win played a big role in vaulting the Irishman to superstardom, with the masses praising his personality, work ethic and incredible in-ring ability.

In direct contrast, Paddy Pimblett heads to UFC London this weekend to face Kazula Vargas. While it may not be taking place in Liverpool, you can bet there will be plenty of Scousers in attendance to watch 'The Baddy' do this thing on Saturday night.

During an episode of ESPN's DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier discussed what Pimblett can gain from an impressive showing in the English capital this weekend, just as McGregor did at UFC Dublin. Cormier said:

“You know what I think back to? I think back to Conor McGregor fighting Marcus Brimage in Ireland. He was young in his career, he had barely started, and he got to fight at home in front of those people and it just elevated him. Right away, Conor McGregor was on his way. They strapped the rocket ship to his back, and he was to the moon. Next thing you know they stuck him in Boston, where outside of being in Ireland, going to Boston is as close to Ireland as you can get. At every turn he took the right step.”

He added:

“If Pimblett goes and does something special on Saturday, it’ll be the same type of situation. Everything plays a part, Ryan. Like I said the only thing missing from his debut, was that massive explosion from the fans after he did what we did. If he can do that this weekend, he will get that, and then the highlight will play over and over again.”

Watch the most recent episode of DC & RC below:

While Cormier name-drops Marcus Brimage, it's likely that he meant to say Diego Brandao, given that was who McGregor faced in Ireland.

Will Conor McGregor fight in Ireland again?

Conor McGregor's sheer star power means that there's a good chance the majority of his remaining fights in MMA will be in the United States - and, more specifically, Las Vegas or New York.

At the same time, McGregor has expressed an interest in fighting in Dublin again before he decides to retire. Right now, his main focus is on recovering from the leg injury he suffered last summer against Dustin Poirier. While he's back posting videos of himself working out and hitting the bag, he noted during an interview with Severe MMA that he'll likely be back sparring in April.

More often than not, McGregor gets what he asks for. Considering his standing as the biggest star in the UFC, there's a good chance he'll fight in front of the Irish faithful atleast one more time.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I cannot wait to make the walk and raise my nations flag again soon!

Ireland I love you and every single thing about you 174 years ago today Ireland’s tri-color was first raisedI cannot wait to make the walk and raise my nations flag again soon!Ireland I love you and every single thing about you 174 years ago today Ireland’s tri-color was first raised 🇮🇪I cannot wait to make the walk and raise my nations flag again soon! Ireland I love you and every single thing about you ❤️ https://t.co/5PfuXLfzFI

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by C. Naik