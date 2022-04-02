"I think it's very possible" - Daniel Cormier claims Khamzat Chimaev can make light work of Gilbert Burns

Daniel Cormier recently shared his prediction for the upcoming UFC 273 fight between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev.

'DC' believes that the rest of the welterweight division will be put on scary notice if Khamzat Chimaev can dominate 'Durinho' the same way he has done to all of his other opponents in the UFC. Here's what the former two-divison champion said:

"Every single person in the welterweight division has a real problem if Khamzat shows that he can do to Gilbert Burns what he did to everyone else he has fought to this point in the UFC. Do I believe that's gonna happen? I don't know. I think it's possible. I think it's very possible that he can put Gilbert Burns on the mat and dominate him in the way he has done to this point in his career."

Watch Daniel Cormier talk about Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

However, Cormier wouldn't be surprised if Burns can put a stain on Chimaev's perfect professional record. The Brazilian is a former title challenger and has fought the best lightweight and welterweight fighters of his career. Cormier further added:

"But, there's a world we live in where Gilbert Burns gets the job done. The guy's fought for the championship before. He's been there with the best of the best at 155 and 170. And he's not afraid of Khamzat Chimaev. And look, not many people are not afraid of Khamzat."

Watch Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia:

Kamaru Usman is helping Gilbert Burns to prepare for his fight against Khamzat Chimaev

In a chat with TMZ Sports, Burns revealed that former teammate and UFC wellterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman has been training with him as he prepares to take on 'Borz'. 'Durinho' stated that it was similar to Rocky and Apollo training together in 'Rocky 3'.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' stopped Burns via TKO at UFC 258 to defend his title. However, there was no bad blood between the former training partners.

Watch the interview with Gilbert Burns:

It will be interesting to see if training with Usman can help Burns get past Chimaev. 'Borz' currently possesses a professional record of 10-0 with four wins in the UFC. He has been absolutely dominant in the promotion, absorbing only one strike in his four fights. The winner of this clash might very well be next for a title shot.

Edited by Allan Mathew