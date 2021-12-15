"You don't like popcorn at the main event?" - Daniel Cormier and Dana White discuss the infamous moment when 'DC' was caught eating popcorn during UFC 268

Daniel Cormier and Dana White recently brought up the incident when 'DC' was caught eating popcorn at UFC 268.

Cormier brought out a box of popcorn before the main event title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden in New York last month.

According to the former two-division UFC champion, his sister texted to inform him that someone was taking pictures of him eating popcorn at the commentary desk. When Cormier checked, he was getting clicked by none other than UFC president Dana White.

During a recent episode of the DC Check-In, Cormier told White:

"We're in New York City, the Mecca, the grand Mecca, Madison Square Garden. It's main event time, it's time to get your popcorn. I get a text message from sissy telling me, 'He's taking a picture.' I said, 'He? Who's he?' You're [Dana White] taking a f***ing picture of me with my popcorn. So you don't like popcorn at the main event?"

Watch the episode of the DC Check-In, featuring Dana White, below:

Dana White takes a dig at Daniel Cormier

While Dana White doesn't have a problem with popcorn in general, he was amused to see a commentator enjoying a snack during a UFC title fight. White also took a dig at Daniel Cormier for getting caught eating at a basketball game.

"Popcorn's great. The guy who is calling the fight is sitting over there putting his mute button on so that he can stuff popcorn in his mouth. And it's coming off... you were f***ing bummed out but when they caught you stuffing food in your mouth at the basketball game."

Daniel Cormier was at the Barclays Center in New York for a basketball game a few days ahead of UFC 268. The color commentator was caught munching on chicken tenders courtside as he watched the Brooklyn Nets in action.

The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed the moment, as they aired him enjoying some chicken during the broadcast. To make it funnier, they cut back to the game and then back to 'DC' more than once.

Thankfully, Daniel Cormier is known for sporting a sense of humor and took no offense.

Edited by Harvey Leonard