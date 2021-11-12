"Don't fight this dude right now" - Daniel Cormier explains why Leon Edwards should pay 'no attention' to Khamzat Chimaev and wait for his title shot instead

Daniel Cormier wants Leon Edwards to ignore the callouts he has received from Khamzat Chimaev and other top UFC welterweights.

Edwards was scheduled to take on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 next month. However, the grudge match had to be scrapped after 'Gamebred' withdrew from the fight due to an injury.

Chimaev, eyeing a quick turnaround following his spectacular return win at UFC 267, immediately offered to replace Masvidal.

Edwards' former American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Daniel Cormier wants 'Rocky' to pay no attention to Chimaev. In his latest YouTube video, the former two-division UFC champion said:

"Leon Edwards doesn't like to be challenged. But I'm telling you right now, Leon Edwards. Khamzat Chimaev is calling your name. Don't do it. Don't fight this dude right now because for as good as Chimaev is, Chimaev has a smart team and Chimaev sees the fight and the match up and says, 'Wait a minute, I can get a number one contender [spot] and he isn't a wrestler?' Rocky, don't do it. You don't need to... If I'm Leon Edwards and I'm Leon Edwards' team, I'm not entertaining nothing. Nothing. You can talk, you can yip, you can yap, you can do whatever you want, I'm not paying you no attention."

Edwards was snubbed by the likes of Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal when he was looking for an opponent last year and in early 2021. According to Cormier, he has the right to do the same to other top welterweights, especially now that he's undefeated in his last 10 fights.

According to 'DC', Edwards will not have to stay on the sidelines for long since Kamaru Usman is an active champion. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has defended his belt three times in 2021.

Leon Edwards wants to spend time with his family before returning to the octagon

Moments after Jorge Masvidal pulled out of the fight, Leon Edwards suggested he would rather spend time with his family than compete against a replacement fighter at UFC 269.

Making his case for a title shot that does seem inevitable, 'Rocky' said he'll meet Kamaru Usman inside the octagon soon.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon. Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon.

