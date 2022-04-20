"We're making mistakes with how we're judging intent" - Daniel Cormier explains his stance on illegal strikes

Daniel Cormier has discussed the controversy that he had a front-row view of at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad last weekend, pleading for a discussion about illegal strikes and the way that they are interpreted.

The contention came from two separate fights that were affected by illegal strikes judged to be accidental on April 16. Discussing them during an episode of DC & RC, Cormier said:

"There's a difference between purpose and intent... we're making a mistake with how we're judging intent."

The middleweight co-main event between Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and the heavyweight clash with Martin Buday against Chris Barnett each had infringements that caused premature ends to the fights. Both resulted in technical decision victories in favor of the men who landed the illegal shots.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma No knock on Caio or Martin but every single time I threw a strike in the octagon it was intentional. They both should have been disqualified! #ufconespn No knock on Caio or Martin but every single time I threw a strike in the octagon it was intentional. They both should have been disqualified! #ufconespn

'DC' has insisted that we must start looking at illegal strikes differently, because every action a fighter makes in the octagon always has the intention to end the fight.

Speaking from his own experience, 'DC' said:

"Everything I threw was with intent. If I threw a jab, the intent was to figure out what to do next to do more damage, if I threw a right hand, the intent was to land it and hurt my opponent. If I shot a takedown, the intent was to land a takedown. Everything I did had intent."

Many will suggest that Cormier makes a valid point and is right to question the decision to award both men with technical decision victories.

At UFC 259, Petr Yan, who was up on the judges' scorecards, was disqualified for an illegal knee delivered to a downed Aljamain Sterling. Yan then had to relinquish the belt to Sterling as a result.

Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping

Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the latest Twitter rivalry between Jake Paul and Michael Bisping. The feud began after the YouTube star called out the former middleweight champion.

'DC' admits that he is happy to see that 'The Problem Child' has called out someone who is of a similar size. Nevertheless, he believes Paul should have his eyes set on another former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, instead.

In a post on Twitter, Cormier wrote:

"I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson!"

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… https://t.co/W4eiH15qAB

Jake Paul is looking to prove his legitimacy as a fighter in the world of boxing. Daniel Cormier believes that calling out a retired fighter who is blind in one eye isn't the way to do that. 'DC' thinks Paul should instead look to fight another former middleweight champion who is currently boxing, and that's Silva.

Silva, who last fought for the UFC in 2020, has turned to boxing and won both of his bouts in 2021. 'The Problem Child' is yet to respond to Cormier's suggestion and will likely continue his online grudge-match with Bisping.

