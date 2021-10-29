"The first true loss of his career is very near" - Daniel Cormier feels arch-rival Jon Jones will lose his first fight at heavyweight

Daniel Cormier believes his arch-rival Jon Jones' first loss will be at heavyweight. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session on r/MMA, Daniel Cormier and his ESPN co-host Ryan Clark answered a host of questions.

During the AMA session, Cormier was questioned if he thought Jones had a realistic chance of beating Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane, who are currently the top two heavyweights in the UFC.

In response, Cormier said that he feels Jon Jones has a chance of beating anybody. However, DC sees Gane as a problem for 'Bones' and feels the former UFC light heavyweight champion's first true defeat is coming.

"I think Jon Jones has a chance against anybody. I think Ciryl Gane is a problem for him. I don't know who it's gonna be, but I think his time is coming. I am not confident that he wins the next fight."

Cormier further wrote that he had initially suggested the idea of a potential fight between Jon Jones and Curtis Blaydes. However, Cormier admitted it is risky not to put Jones in an immediate title fight.

"I initially suggested that he fight a Curtis Blaydes, but it's too risky not to cash in on him in a title fight. The first true loss of his career is very near."

Daniel Cormier's comments regarding Jon Jones on Reddit can be seen below:

Will Jon Jones lose his first fight at heavyweight as DC thinks?

Jon Jones is expected to return to UFC action in 2022

Jon Jones has been out of the octagon for quite some time now. 'Bones' has been preparing for a move up to the heavyweight division since relinquishing his 205 title back in 2020.

Unfortunately, Jones and the UFC couldn't reach an agreement and the former UFC light heavyweight champion will most likely not step foot inside the octagon in 2021. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Jones will be returning to action next year and it remains to be seen who his first challenger at heavyweight will be.

Edited by Genci Papraniku