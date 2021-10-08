Daniel Cormier gives his prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Daniel Cormier believes Tyson Fury will defeat Deontay Wilder yet again when they face off for a third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday.

Fury's first fight with Wilder in December 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ended in a controversial split decision draw. Many fans believed the Englishman was the rightful winner.

'The Bronze Bomber' then attempted to defend his WBC heavyweight strap against 'The Gypsy King' yet again in February 2020 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. That time, Fury knocked out Wilder at a time of 1:39 in the seventh round.

Speaking with former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark on the DC & RC ESPN show, Daniel Cormier stressed that Wilder should have fought at least once before the culmination of his trilogy with Tyson Fury.

"I don't think it's tapping out. I don't think it's going differently. I wish Deontay Wilder would have taken a fight in the meantime. Because in the the first fight, Tyson Fury was putting it on him. And then Deontay dropped him late in order to make it a draw. In the second fight, Tyson literally just put it on him the whole time. So, If I'm a fan of Deontay Wilder, as I am, I'm tapping out. Deontay and I were on the Olympic team together... I saw Tyson Fury in the interview yesterday and he seemed so focused and locked in. He really feels like he wants to kill Deontay Wilder. He's a big guy, way too heavier for Wilder. I envision this will look very similar to the second fight."

Tyson Fury is ready to train rival Anthony Joshua for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Several months before his third bout with Deontay Wilder, WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was touted to face fellow British boxer and former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua.

However, the encounter didn't materialize and 'AJ' has since lost all his belts to Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk. He suffered a unanimous decision defeat in London last month.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting youtu.be/MSmt0IIcwd4 .@tyson_fury tells @arielhelwani "it was a disappointment" to see Anthony Joshua lose to Oleksandr Usyk:"I've seen it happen time and time again with these big rivalries. It never ends up happening."▶️ WATCH #TheMMAHour .@tyson_fury tells @arielhelwani "it was a disappointment" to see Anthony Joshua lose to Oleksandr Usyk:"I've seen it happen time and time again with these big rivalries. It never ends up happening."▶️ WATCH #TheMMAHour: youtu.be/MSmt0IIcwd4 https://t.co/IzTH9WyhTl

Tyson Fury has now offered to train Anthony Joshua for a future rematch against Usyk. He told BT Sport:

"I know if I trained Anthony Joshua, me and Sugar Hill trained him for his next fight, he'd definitely beat Oleksandr Usyk."

