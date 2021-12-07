"This is the second opportunity to change the narrative" - Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch

Daniel Cormier said he's happy that Tyron Woodley will have an opportunity to redeem himself against Jake Paul.

Woodley was given the rematch he was asking for when Tommy Fury, Paul's original opponent for December 18, was forced to withdraw from the fight.

According to Cormier, agreeing to fight Paul on short notice is dangerous, but he said he's glad Woodley will get a chance to avenge his loss and get paid a handsome amount in the process.

In a video uploaded to Cormier's YouTube channel, the retired UFC fighter said:

"This is the second opportunity to change the narrative of how [Tyron Woodley's] career ended. You give him another chance to do that in this type of situation, on short notice, with not much to lose? I mean, everything's out there for T-Wood. It's out there for T-Wood to go and get it done right now. And honestly, I couldn't be happier for him."

Check out Daniel Cormier's reaction to Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 below:

Earlier this year, Woodley had to go through the embarrassment of losing to Paul, someone many don't perceive as a legitimate boxer. On top of that, Woodley was forced to get an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo on his middle finger in order to get the YouTuber to agree to a rematch.

It looked like Paul was not going to honor his agreement with Woodley, but the opportunity came when Fury revealed he was dealing with a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Daniel Cormier's piece of advice for Tyron Woodley's second chance against Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier added that Tyron Woodley needs to be more aggressive against Paul. If Woodley wants a different outcome, according to 'DC', what he needs to do is:

"Go there and fight. He hurt Jake Paul in the first fight and that is the one thing that he has built his case for the rematch on. It was that, 'I had you, the ropes saved you.' But now, you got to actually put it on the dude. You cannot go and stand in front of him anymore. You felt what he had. You know that you can hurt him. It's a matter of Tyron going out there and implementing his game plan."

During their initial encounter, Woodley almost finished Paul when he landed a massive right hand that sent 'The Problem Child' reeling. However, Woodley still fell short as Paul squeaked past with a split decision victory.

