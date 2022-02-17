"Israel Adesanya is a nightmare matchup" - Daniel Cormier disagrees that Khamzat Chimaev can easily beat 'The Last Stylebender'

Khamzat Chimaev is hailed by many as the worst stylistic matchup for reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but Daniel Cormier strongly disagrees.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'DC' opined that the undefeated UFC welterweight would fall victim to 'The Last Stylebender'. Here's what Cormier said:

"I think Israel Adesanya is a nightmare matchup for every single one of us. Because that pressure leads to you falling into traps and Adesanya sets so beautifully. Remember we thought when it came to Paulo Costa, that his pressure and his pace was going to be a real problem for Izzy. He was undefeated going into that fight. It did not look like anybody would be able to handle or withstand that type of pressure that he was able to put on you. Izzy wiped him out. Kelvin Gastelum fought with a lot of pressure and a lot of pace; and although it led to a lot of success, ultimately it was his undoing because when we got to round five, not only was Kelvin Gastelum not able to keep that pressure up, Izzy had started to break him down."

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Israel Adesanya below:

Since arriving in the UFC, Israel Adesanya has cleared out most of the middleweight division. The champion has also dispatched Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori twice.

Henry Cejudo backs Khamzat Chimaev to dethrone Israel Adesanya in a potential matchup

After Adesanya notched his fourth successful title defense at UFC 271, Khamzat Chimaev claimed that he would make light work of the champion.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is certain that 'The Wolf' will have his way with 'The Last Stylebender', should the two cross paths in the future. During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo suggested that 'Borz' could dethrone Adesanya inside the cage. 'Triple C' also explained what sets Chimaev apart from other fighters:

"The guy that will stop [Adesanya] is actually a 170 pounder and the name is Khamzat Chimaev. I believe Chimaev is a whole other animal dude. His wrestling, his confidence. I mean this dude... From what I have heard from a lot of people, this dude literally trains like nobody has ever seen before. When you are a wrestler and you're like that and he's driven. I don't think there's nobody on the planet. I can see him easily beating Israel Adesanya."

Watch the full episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

