Daniel Cormier mourns the passing of John Madden

Daniel Cormier has paid tribute to NFL legend John Madden after it was confirmed that he passed away yesterday.

After decades of being one of the most recognizable faces in pro football, the iconic figure died at his Pleasanton home at 85 years old. The iconic figure's passing led to tributes pouring in from every section of the NFL family. It also extended far beyond to those in other sports and in the mainstream media in general.

His impact was clear for all to see and Daniel Cormier was one of many to let his thoughts be known on social media. The UFC commentator wrote:

"There has never been a person more a part of your life and never physically in your life. John Madden was the man! RIP coach, commentator, legend"

BJ Penn was another mixed martial arts star who wanted to pay tribute to Madden as the football world continues to come to terms with its loss.

Who was John Madden?

John Madden has often been described as being one of the most important faces in pro football. This was made particularly evident in 2006, when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and earned his seat at the table in Canton, Ohio.

Madden was head coach of the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons and even managed to guide them to world championship glory at Super Bowl XI in 1977. Upon retiring from his coaching duties, John Madden transitioned into color commentary, a position he held until 2009.

For younger fans, he may be best known for lending his namesake to the Madden video game series. For years we've seen people of all ages enjoying the Madden series on multiple platforms. After this news, it makes sense for them to honor him in the appropriate manner.

There are times in sport when people pass away and it really does hit you hard, and many North Americans will be feeling the weight of that today.

