"It's just too much" - Daniel Cormier reacts to Conor McGregor pacing in front of the TV watching Max Holloway

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor's antics have gotten too ridiculous. The Irishman recently posted a video of himself facing off with Max Holloway through his TV screen and Cormier clearly wasn't amused.

In the latest episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show, Cormier shared his thoughts on McGregor's viral video. According to the retired UFC star:

"Conor... he's pacing in front of the TV. You're not fighting Max Holloway! I understand him envisioning, I understand trying to put yourself in that moment, but dude, Max is getting ready for [a fight]. It's just too much at the moment, RC. Because the reality is, right now, it's like Conor – for being the biggest star in the game – it's like he keeps attaching himself to these things. And now he has attached himself to Max Holloway because that's a fight, that's a good matchup fight because Max isn't going to be wrestling him the whole time."

'DC' added that he was more surprised by Holloway's willingness to fight McGregor over a trilogy bout with Alexander Volkanovski. Cormier continued:

"But Holloway, it surprised me a little that he said McGregor because it felt like he was on a collision course with Volkanovski to get back to the championship. But as we now have seen in a couple of occasions, that money fight, that draw to the money has become so enticing to these guys that they look at Conor and go, 'That's the guy I want to fight.'"

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Conor McGregor's video:

Holloway recently defeated fellow featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez to cement his status as the prime candidate for another title shot. However, 'Blessed' has remained non-commital as to what he is planning to do next, but has hinted that he's interested in fighting Conor McGregor or Charles Oliveira.

When will Conor McGregor return?

Conor McGregor recently dropped a hint that he's targeting a return to the octagon sometime next year. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor interacted with a fan and revealed that he's preparing for a mid-2022 comeback. Unfortunately, there haven't been any announcements yet regarding an exact date or opponent.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by C. Naik