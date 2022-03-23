You had 25 minutes to do what you wanted - Daniel Cormier on Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacking Colby Covington in Miami

Daniel Cormier slammed Jorge Masvidal after he allegedly attacked Colby Covington at a popular steak house in Miami.

It was reported yesterday that the rivals got into a dust-up at Papi Steak. A police report obtained by ESPN indicated that Masvidal is suspected of felony battery after he apparently sucker-punched a victim twice.

Cormier, on the latest episode of The DC & RC Show, condemned Masvidal's actions. According to the former two-weight champion, 'Gamebred's' behavior is inexcusable, especially because he had the chance to legally hurt Covington a couple of weeks ago. The UFC commentator said:

"Here's the thing, a lot of these altercations happen prior to the fights happening. And we were always very clear of each other. When you got 25 minutes, right? You got 25 minutes. That is the only place in which I'm going to condemn Jorge Masvidal. You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago to do anything you wanted. ... It does not seem as though this was a come face to face and we get into a fight. It seems like something different. And that's where it becomes a little bit off."

Watch Daniel Cormier's comments below:

The victim, who lost some teeth, was not identified in the police report after invoking the right under Marsy's Law. However, social media posts from Masvidal and his manager Malki Kawa imply that the victim was Covington.

malki kawa @malkikawa I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.

Jorge Masvidal issues bizarre challenge to Colby Covington

Moments after news broke about the altercation, Jorge Masvidal hopped on social media to address Colby Covington. The BMF titleholder challenged Covington to show his face to reveal who got the better of the alleged brawl. In a video he posted to Twitter, Masvidal said:

"Call this the show your face challenge, you know? What's up, I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls man."

Covington and Masvidal recently fought in the main event of UFC 272. The welterweight stars went the distance after five rounds of a fairly lop-sided bout. 'Chaos' was awarded the win after 25 minutes of action.

