"It was a joke" - Daniel Cormier reveals the real reason why he will be absent at UFC Fight Night 197 after saying he was not allowed to call Max Holloway's fights anymore

Daniel Cormier was recently relieved of his commentating duties at UFC Vegas 42, which is being headlined by Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Holloway, at a media event, joked that the reason behind DC's snub was his favoritism for 'Blessed'. However, the former heavyweight kingpin recently revealed the real reason for missing the card, his family.

In a post on Twitter, Daniel Cormier stated that the reason behind his withdrawal from UFC Fight Night 197 was the amount of time he had spent away from his family. He revealed that he wanted to take a break from work and spend some time with his loved ones.

Having featured on a number of cards consistently, 'DC' was looking to take a short hiatus. He also admitted that the talk about playing favorites while calling fights was nothing but banter and jokes. Daniel Cormier wrote on Twitter:

"Guys, I didn’t get removed from calling (Max Holloway's) fight. It was a joke. I called Abu Dhabi and called New York. Was away from my family for 13 days. Needed some time home with my family. Will be watching for sure. Just got off phone with Max! Tune in early tomorrow."

Max Holloway takes another shot at Daniel Cormier

In response to Daniel Cormier's initial post on Twitter, Max Holloway jokingly called the former heavyweight out for lying again. He also mentioned Ryan Clark in the post as he recently featured on the DC and RC show.

"There he go again. Lying... you see this (Ryan Clark)," wrote Max Holloway on Twitter.

Max Holloway is currently hurtling towards his featherweight main event clash against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42. Having recorded three losses in his last five fights, 'Blessed' will hope to turn the tide with a decisive win over the Mexican.

'El Pantera', on the other hand, will be looking to bolster his winning streak by getting one over one of the most revered fighters in the division come fight night.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar