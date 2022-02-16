"If you're in a boring fight with Israel Adesanya, you're IN the fight" - Daniel Cormier on Robert Whittaker's UFC 271 performance

Daniel Cormier believes getting into a slugfest isn't the smartest thing to do against Israel Adesanya. Citing the difference between Robert Whittaker's performances in the first and second fights with Adesanya, Cormier feels fighters can't get too eager to finish the fight when going up against 'The Last Stylebender.'

Although some fans may have found the rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker boring, Cormier explained that 'The Reaper' did what he had to do to stay in the fight till the end. 'DC' pointed out that the reigning middleweight champ is a prolific counter striker and never chases his opponents in fights.

Instead, he makes them rush at him and capitalizes on their errors, as he did against Paulo Costa and Whittaker in the first fight. Therefore, Cormier feels it's smart to take a cautious approach when fighting the Nigerian-born Kiwi. During a recent episode of the DC & RC podcast, the former two-division UFC champion said:

"The reality is the fight needed to be boring because if you're in a boring fight with Israel Adesanya, you're in the fight. He won't lead, he's a counter guy and it showed once again on Saturday because Robert Whittaker was so patient, he found himself in a fight that was three to two on a number of scorecards and many people thought he won. Opportunistic takedowns, not really putting himself in danger allowed him to stay in the fight."

He further added:

"Think Yoel Romero, think Jan Blachowicz, those guys were okay with getting booed... The fans are booing means that you have the absolute chance, the moment you open up too much you become Paulo Costa, you become Robert Whittaker in the first fight and even Kelvin Gastelum, a guy that fought well [but] got broken down by the end of the fight."

Check out the DC & RC podcast below:

Daniel Cormier explains why he feels Khamzat Chimaev won't be the man to beat Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya's victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 added to the air of invincibility that surrounds 'The Last Stylebender' in the middleweight division.

He is expected to fight Jared Cannonier next. Most are of the opinion that 'The Killa Gorilla' doesn't have the necessary skill-set to dethrone the reigning 185 lbs champ. Khamzat Chimaev recently claimed he could finish Adesanya inside one round if they fought.

Henry Cejudo agrees with Chimaev and claims he'd pick 'Borz' to win if he fights Adesanya down the line.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) Chimaev told Cejudo that Adesanya doesn't want the smoke(via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) Chimaev told Cejudo that Adesanya doesn't want the smoke 💨 (via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) https://t.co/difpIB1cqE

Daniel Cormier, however, refuses to accept that Chimaev can beat Israel Adesanya in a potential clash. 'DC' said:

"I've been hearing Chimaev [will be the man to beat Adesanya] from a lot of people. Cejudo said it this morning [but] my problem with Chimaev is he's going to rush and because he'll rush to try to get Izzy out of there, he's going to get himself in trouble."

Edited by C. Naik