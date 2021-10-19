"Why are you at where you're at?" - Daniel Cormier's coach Javier Mendez says 'no one is shocked' that Jon Jones has found himself in trouble again

Javier Mendez recently appeared on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, where the legendary coach spoke about Jon Jones' current situation.

Jones was arrested last month in Las Vegas, Nevada, on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. When asked by Swick if he believes Jones can pull through from the situation, the AKA head coach replied:

"I think he can pull through it but I just don't know why he is where he's at? He has everything and why are you [Jones] at where you're at? Like I don't really know what exactly happened but I know it involved his family and it's like, it's not unlike him to be in this kind of trouble. He's been in this kind of trouble since I've been following him. It's like, when is he gonna get in trouble again and not like, 'Oh my god, he's in trouble'. It's no surprise to anybody... I just know that no one is shocked at what's going on."

Watch Javier Mendez speak about Jon Jones' latest arrest below:

Mendez believes Jones can still make a comeback because he's still young and incredibly talented.

The AKA head coach thinks the former UFC light heavyweight champion needs to have a talk with somebody that cares about him or someone that he respects so that he can avoid getting into trouble again from here on.

Jon Jones is banned from Jackson Wink MMA following his recent arrest

Jon Jones' coach Mike Winkeljohn was forced to take drastic measures after the former UFC champion's latest run-in with the law. In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, the coach revealed that Jones is not allowed into the Jackson-Wink MMA gym.

"So at the moment he's out of the gym, he's not allowed to come in the gym because I feel I had to do that because ignoring it and expecting different results is insanity. He's got a lot of yes people around him that won't tell him the truth, so he might hate me for it but I had to tell him the truth."

Winkeljohn said he's optimistic and believes Jones will stop drinking and come back to win the UFC heavyweight title.

Watch Mike Winkeljohn speak about Jon Jones below:

