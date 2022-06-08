"The matchup is not good for him" - Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic might struggle to get past Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn't think Stipe Miocic can beat Jon Jones in a potential heavyweight clash inside the octagon. Jones is expected to make his much-awaited heavyweight debut inside the octagon against the former heavyweight champion.

With reigning champion Francis Ngannou out for the remainder of the year due to knee surgery, Jones vs. Miocic could also have an interim belt on the line. According to Cormier, who's faced both Jones and Miocic in the past, 'Bones' is a bad matchup for the Ohio native.

Although he doesn't like Jones and respects Miocic as an individual, 'DC' believes the former light heavyweight champion is the better fighter of the two. During a recent interaction with TheMacLife, Cormier stated:

"I really respect Stipe. I just think that the matchup is not good for him. Great fight, I'm excited about it but I don't know if, when I look at these two, if Miocic gets past Jones. I don't like Jones but hey, he can fight."

Watch the interview below:

Daniel Cormier reveals how he should have prepared for the second and third fights with Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier believes he pushed himself to the absolute limit and left no stone unturned in preparation for his rematch with Jon Jones at UFC 214 back in 2017. The Louisianan said that despite doing everything to the best of his ability to try and beat 'Bones', he failed and admitted that Jones may have been the better fighter between them.

Looking back, Cormier also feels that if he put in as much effort in preparation for the second and third fights with Miocic, he'd have never lost to the former heavyweight champ:

"I did everything possible in that rematch to win and the dude still got... I gave my absolute best in training, in preparation, I was as sure about myself going into that fight as I've ever been. Stipe Miocic, very, very good but I couldn't do all the things that I did for those Jones fights. I feel like if I fought Stipe Miocic as prepared as I was in the second fight with Jones, I never would lose to him. I don't feel that way with Jones."

