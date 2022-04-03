"Most scary contender we've had for a while" - Daniel Cormier not surprised with odds beings heavily stacked in favor of Khamzat Chimaev in fight against Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev is a huge favorite going into his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Despite Burns' experience and credentials as an elite-level grappler, the odds suggest that the match will end up being a one-sided affair.

This favoritism does not surprise Daniel Cormier, who believes 'Borz' is simply one of the scariest contenders in the UFC today. During a conversation with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, 'DC' said:

"Maybe he doesn't dominate, but at the end of it, do you think he wins the fight against Gilbert Burns? When you're asking yourself that and you say, 'Yeah, I think so', it doesn't matter if the odds are minus 100 or if it's even. It's still just saying that they believe he's going to win. If you think he's going to win that fight, which a lot of people do, then the odds don't really matter. But I do believe he's the most scary contender we've had for a while because they're just so many unknowns."

Watch Cormier discuss Chimaev's prospects against Gilbert Burns in the video below:

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Khamzat Chimaev is a monstrous -600 betting favorite to beat the former title challenger, who is at +400.

Khamzat Chimaev vows to knock Colby Covington out cold after UFC 273 fight

Khamzat Chimaev will face his toughest test till date when he takes on No.2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns on April 9. If 'Borz' manages to get past 'Durinho', he will be in a good position to call for the next title shot. However, Chimaev is also open to a fight against top-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chimaev revealed that he would like to take on 'Chaos' if Kamaru Usman stays out for long due to his injury. Here's what 'The Wolf' said:

"If [Kamaru] Usman stays away for a long time, I'm going to fight with Colby, and I would kill that guy. Nobody could knock him out like real, you know? You [have to] knock him out like he’s dead, [so] he never talks more. That’s how to do it. Usman couldn’t do that. Masvidal couldn’t do that. I’m going to do it."

Watch Chimaev on The MMA Hour below:

Khamzat Chimaev holds a perfect 10-0 MMA record and is coming off a ruthless first-round submission of Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (20-4) scored a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thomson in his latest octagon appearance at UFC 264.

Edited by Aziel Karthak