"You don't want this smoke" - Daniel Cormier tells Khamzat Chimaev to 'fall back' after issuing wrestling match challenge

Khamzat Chimaev recently embarked on a bender, calling out some of the legends of the sport for grappling and wrestling contests, including Daniel Cormier. 'DC' recently responded to Chimaev's calls for a wrestling match against him, warning the Russian-born Swede against pursuing a matchup like that.

Daniel Cormier, in the latest edition of the DC & RC Show, addressed Khamzat Chimaev's call-out for a wrestling contest. He said:

"Khamzat, this is crazy, my brother. You can wrestle. I saw you beat Jack Hermansson. But there's no way you could wrestle me in a wrestling match. Khamzat Chimaev, no disrespect to the beautiful people of Sweden, Alexander Gustafsson gave me one of my hardest fights of all time. But Khamzat, let me say this to you, my friend, when I was in the Olympics, if I saw Sweden on the bracket, I had a bot. Like that is how I looked at a match between me and anyone from Sweden. You got the skills, but fall back. You don't want the smoke."

Catch the entire episode of the DC & RC Show below:

Daniel Cormier not the only fighter fielding offers to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is unbeaten in his MMA and UFC career. The hype surrounding the Chechen fighter has only bolstered his resolve to continue earning success inside and outside the octagon.

Having recently made light work of Jack Hermansson in a wrestling contest, Khamzat Chimaev is seemingly feeling untouchable. This has prompted 'Borz' to call out some of the biggest names in the business.

UFC legends Georges St-Pierre, Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier have found themselves on the receiving end of Khamzat Chimaev's virtual onslaught.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While most of these fights seem far-fetched, the fact that Khamzat Chimaev is willing to share the octagon with these behemoths speaks volumes about his confidence in his abilities.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by C. Naik